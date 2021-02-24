Ghana to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines today

The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A press statment issued by the Minstry of Information in Accra, said the Minister for Health Designate, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, would lead government delegation to receive the vaccines at 0700 hours.

It said the brief ceremony would be televised live on Ghana Television (GTV) and also on the Ministry of Information’s Fachook page.

The statement encouraged media houses interested in the coverage to pick the live feed from the two platforms.