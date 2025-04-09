Ghana to Regulate Okada Sector with Age Limits, Union Requirements and Licensing Framework

The Ministry of Transport has announced sweeping reforms aimed at formalizing Ghana’s rapidly expanding commercial motorcycle and tricycle sector, commonly referred to as okada.

The initiative is being spearheaded through a proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), with a draft Legislative Instrument currently under nationwide consultation.

A core provision in the new regulatory framework sets the minimum age for commercial riders at 25. In addition, all okada operators will be required to either affiliate with a licensed transport company or register under a recognized union. Non-compliance could result in financial penalties or custodial sentences.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe, addressing a national stakeholder forum in Accra on April 7, said the objective is to instill structure, accountability, and professionalism in a sector that has become integral to Ghana’s urban and peri-urban mobility.

“Our utmost priority is the safety and welfare of the riders and passengers,” Mr. Nikpe stated. He noted that the proposed rules include mandatory helmet use, scheduled vehicle inspections, structured rider training, and adherence to a comprehensive code of conduct.

A 13-member interagency committee, comprising officials from the Transport Ministry, Attorney General’s Department, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Road Safety Authority, and local government representatives, has been established to oversee the regulatory rollout. The framework proposes that companies must operate in at least eight regions and manage a fleet of no fewer than 50 vehicles per region, or a number prescribed by the regulatory authority.

The draft regulations also require that okada operators register under the Companies Act, adopt a standard dress code, undergo periodic license renewals, and implement mandatory retraining programs for riders. Individual riders will be expected to pass detailed oral, theoretical, and vision tests before being granted commercial status. Each will be assigned a yellow license plate and certified helmet marked with a unique identification number.

Local assemblies will play a central enforcement role, issuing operating permits, approving designated terminals, and monitoring compliance among unions and operators.

The move follows growing concerns over road safety, inconsistent enforcement, and unregulated growth in the okada sector, which has emerged as a key last-mile transport solution. Authorities say the reforms are designed to enhance public safety while preserving employment opportunities for thousands of youth across the country.

By integrating regulation with industry best practices, the government aims to elevate the okada business into a safer, more organized, and economically sustainable mode of transport.