All levels of public and private schools will reopen this month after about 9-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said here late Sunday.

In his 21st broadcast to the nation on measures taken by the government against COVID-19, Akufo-Addo said that all kindergartens, primary and junior high schools will reopen on Jan. 15, and senior high schools on Jan. 18 while tertiary institutions will restart on Jan. 9.

“The lessons drawn from reopening of some sections of our educational institutions in the course of last year have put us in a much better position to oversee successfully the full reopening of our schools. Our children must go to school, albeit safely and we are satisfied that in the current circumstances, the reopening of our schools is safe,” the Ghanaian president said.

Schools in the West African country were closed on March 16 last year after Ghana recorded its first two cases four days earlier.

As of Sunday, Ghana has recorded 55,168 COVID-19 cases with 335 deaths. Enditem