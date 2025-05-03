Ghana to Retire Soldiers with 30 Years Service in May

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has announced that all soldiers who have served for 30 years or more will be honorably retired in May 2024.

The move, disclosed via a Facebook post, aims to create space for new recruits and rejuvenate the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The retirement will primarily affect personnel recruited in 1995 and 1996, marking the exit of a cohort with decades of institutional experience. Dr. Boamah emphasized that the decision aligns with legal frameworks, including the Armed Forces Council Act, and reflects the government’s adherence to structured military governance. “This transition ensures fresh perspectives while honoring the contributions of veterans,” he stated.

The policy underscores efforts to balance institutional memory with the infusion of younger talent, a challenge faced by militaries globally. Similar retirement mandates have been implemented in countries like Nigeria and South Africa, where aging personnel are periodically phased out to maintain operational agility. Ghana’s move follows a broader trend of modernizing armed forces to address evolving security demands, from counterterrorism to peacekeeping roles.

While the retirement promises opportunities for new recruits, it raises questions about retaining critical expertise. Analysts note that structured handover protocols and mentorship programs could mitigate knowledge gaps. The GAF has yet to detail plans for recruiting replacements, though the Minister affirmed commitments to transparent processes.

The NDC government’s emphasis on rule-based governance, as highlighted by Dr. Boamah, aligns with its broader agenda to reform state institutions. With the Armed Forces Council Act providing legal grounding, the retirement process is expected to proceed smoothly, though veterans’ welfare post-service remains a focal point for advocacy groups.

As Ghana’s military navigates this transition, the balance between honoring long-serving personnel and fostering innovation will test the resilience of one of West Africa’s most respected armed forces. The outcome may set precedents for regional peers grappling with similar demographic and operational shifts.

Soldiers Who Have Served for 30years+ To Be Released (PENSION)This Month

In accordance with established order, all soldiers who have served for 30 years and above are to be honourably released (PENSION) this month, May 2025.

This cohort were recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces in 1995/1996 (30 YEARS AGO) and have served the colours with distinction and are due their deserved rest.

As the old order gives way for fresh blood to be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces, I commend the soldiers highly for their dedicated service, patriotism and the courage and willingness that persuaded them in their youth to enlist as recruits of our revered Ghana Armed Forces.

For the abundance of doubt, presently, soldiers refer to non-officers because the archaic nomenclature of Officers and Men has been de-emphasised.

Officers are also broadly categorized into Senior and Junior Officers.

I urge you to ignore any propaganda about the Ghana Armed Forces. We shall continue to provide you with authentic information and updates.

Serving as the Minister for Defence under the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, we shall always govern by the rules, including the tenets of the Armed Forces Council Act.

Once again, congratulations our gallant 1995/96 cohort of soldiers.

NB: The video clips are excerpts from government’s interactions with Officers and Soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces since February 2025.

