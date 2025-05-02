Ghana to Roll Out Agri-Tech Policy in Push for Digital Farming

Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced government plans to introduce dedicated legislation and a sector roadmap for agricultural technology (agri-tech) as part of efforts to modernize farming and bolster food security.

The initiative, unveiled during George’s tour of tech companies in Greater Accra and the Eastern Region, aims to integrate digital tools into agriculture through collaboration with key ministries and private innovators.

During a visit to GrowForMe, a crowdfunding platform connecting sponsors with smallholder farmers, George emphasized the ministry’s renewed focus on policy leadership in the agri-tech sector. “We are committed to providing clear direction to harness digital solutions for agriculture,” he said, revealing plans to partner with the Ministries of Agriculture and Trade to create an enabling environment for tech-driven farming. In a symbolic gesture, the minister personally invested GH¢15,000 through GrowForMe to fund a three-acre soybean farm in the Northern Region, noting the contribution would help farmers purchase fertilizers and other inputs.

The policy aligns with President John Mahama’s broader vision to democratize access to technology, financing, and mechanization for farmers, particularly in rural areas. George stressed that such digital interventions are critical for boosting productivity and empowering communities reliant on agriculture. “These initiatives will ensure farmers are equipped to thrive in a evolving sector,” he added.

Ghana’s agricultural sector, which employs nearly half of the workforce, faces persistent challenges including climate vulnerabilities, limited access to resources, and fluctuating market demands. Platforms like GrowForMe, which facilitate crowdfunding for seeds, equipment, and training, exemplify how digital solutions can bridge gaps for smallholders. Similar tech-driven models have gained traction in countries like Kenya and Nigeria, where mobile-based services enhance farm management and financing.

The proposed agri-tech framework signals Ghana’s ambition to position itself as a hub for innovation in West Africa. By formalizing support for digital tools, the government aims to attract investment, streamline partnerships, and scale solutions that address systemic inefficiencies. As global food security concerns mount, the success of such policies could hinge on balancing technological adoption with grassroots education to ensure farmers fully leverage new platforms.

With agri-tech poised to reshape traditional practices, Ghana’s approach may offer a blueprint for regional peers seeking to modernize agriculture while safeguarding livelihoods. The focus on collaboration between tech innovators, policymakers, and rural communities underscores the multifaceted strategy required to transform a sector central to the nation’s economic and social fabric.