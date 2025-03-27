Ghana to roll out measures against cholera outbreaks

The Ghanaian government has pledged a range of measures to improve the safety of drinking water and sanitation delivery, aiming to curb cholera outbreaks.

Speaking during a panel discussion on safe drinking water delivery on Tuesday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ibrahim said that access to safe drinking water is critical in cholera prevention.

He said the government would address the country’s water pollution sources, including the poor management of solid and liquid waste.

The minister also announced the reintroduction of a national sanitation day to be observed with clean-up activities periodically to rid the cities, towns and homes of filth, and by that, improve upon the health of the people.

According to Ibrahim, the Ghanaian government would consider the proposal to set up a national sanitation authority to be the sole regulating and coordinating institution for issues of sanitation in the country.

“The sustainable delivery of safe drinking water and improved sanitation are top priorities of this government. We shall ensure that our cities are kept clean so that no form of waste finds its way into water resources and drinking water sources,” the minister added.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the West African country has been grappling with a cholera outbreak since last October, which has claimed 49 lives as of March.