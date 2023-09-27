Ghana to scale up exports to Gulf Region at International Horticulture Expo

Ghana aims to scale up its exports value as it seeks to penetrate the Gulf Region with horticulture products in the International Horticultural Expo, Doha, Qatar 2023.

The event which is regarded as the biggest international horticultural platform affords the West African country mileage to attract critical export-oriented investments and showcase high quality products.

This was said at the media launch of the international horticultural exhibitions christened “Expo 2023 Doha Qatar” which would take place October 28, 2023 to March 2024, on the theme: “Green Desert, Better Environment.”

Participants would create innovative solutions for reducing desertification and establishing a sustainable environment in areas of modern agriculture, technology and Innovation, environmental Awareness and sustainability.

In 2021, the global horticulture market was estimated to be valued at USD 20.77 billion and had been projected to reach US$ 40.24 billion by 2026 at a Cumulative Annual Growth Rate of 10.2%.

It was announced that advancement and deployment of technology, adoption of sustainable horticulture practices, a growing global and urban population and an increasing demand for fresh and high-quality produce year-round primarily fueled the rapid growth of the sector.

Also, the global demand for guavas and mangoes alone was close to US$4 billion in 2022, with data on imports of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and other root crops worth US$12.78 billion in 2022.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, Commissioner-General, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), said if we juxtaposed the above amount with Ghana’s meagre US$3 million export revenue from fruits and vegetables to the Gulf Region in 2022, it was clear that Ghana had long way to go.

“The Expo provides Ghana the unique opportunity to showcase the potentials of the sector for the needed investment and production infrastructure development, are doing all it takes for our successful participation,” she said.

Dr Asabea Asare urged the private sector especially and Government Agencies to participate fully in all the activities lined up, adding that Ghana wanted to strengthen its image in the international arena and establish new economic contacts.

Ghana’s exhibition would be in a pavilion with an area of over 1063 meters comprised of both indoor and outdoor segments. The indoor segment is a built wooden structure with multimedia showcasing graphics,

The outdoor zone is a natural landscape designed in the form of Ghana’s map depicting major tree crops such as cocoa, coconut, cashew and shea seedlings.

GEPA is the lead organization responsible for coordination, preparation and implementation of the project with strong involvement of relevant agencies like Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Ghana Free Zones Authority, COCOBOD, Ghana Eximbank and Forestry Commission.