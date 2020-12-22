Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said late Sunday preparations were afoot to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the country’s population.

In his national COVID-19 broadcast, Akufo-Addo said he had put together a team of experts to work out a program for purchasing the vaccines now in use in some countries.

Ghana “is not going to be left behind in having access to the vaccines,” he said.

Noting that he was “aware of the anxieties relating to the safety and efficacy of newly-developed vaccines,” he said the Ghanaian government “will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in the country are effective and are safe.”

The president said the cluster of cases in the country were due to indoor spaces with poor ventilation, congested workplaces, factories, schools, parties, and arriving passengers “at our airports.”

The West African country has lost 333 lives to the pandemic from 53,954 infections as of Sunday, according to the president.

Akufo-Addo asked citizens to continue observing the pandemic safety protocols during Christmas to avert any mass infections resulting from related celebrations. Enditem