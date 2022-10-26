Ghana to send a continent of 8 boxers to World Youth Boxing Championship

Ghana will send a continent of eight boxers to the 2022 World Youth Boxing Championship in Spain next month.

The championship under the auspices of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships would be held from November 14–26, 2022.

The team would be made up of Cann Kotey Neequaye, Mohammed Adamu, Emmanuel Mawuli, Isaac Nana Bentum Kakraba, Benjamin Nii Lantei Lamptey, Bernard Abbey, Abdul Baki Adam, and George Yaw Akoto.

They would be accompanied by Dauda Fusseini – Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mustapha Nettey – Treasurer, with Charles Quartey as the Head Coach.

They are expected to leave Ghana on 11th November and return on 30th November, 2022.

The year 2022 has been a successful year for the Black Bombers, who won three medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.