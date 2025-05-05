Ghana to Showcase Entrepreneurship Strategy at Global Congress in U.S.

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare to lead Ghana’s delegation to the 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Indiana, United States, scheduled for June 2–5.

The event, organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), will gather policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs from 200 countries to advance innovation-driven economic growth.

Ghana’s participation aligns with its national agenda to strengthen private sector development and expand global partnerships. Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, founder of GEN’s Ghana chapter, stated the delegation’s role reflects the government’s focus on “entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of economic transformation.” Ofosu-Adjare is expected to engage in ministerial discussions, investment forums, and bilateral meetings aimed at fostering job creation and technological innovation.

The delegation will include representatives from Ghana’s private sector, entrepreneurial support groups, and diaspora communities. Key objectives include promoting agribusiness opportunities—a critical sector for Ghana’s economy—and attracting investment for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The congress theme, “The Bold Transforms the World,” emphasizes scalable solutions to global challenges, a focus mirrored in Ghana’s economic diplomacy efforts.

Hosted by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the GEC has previously convened in cities such as Dubai, Istanbul, and Johannesburg. Ghana’s attendance follows its broader strategy to elevate its startup ecosystem and integrate MSMEs into international value chains. Interested participants can contact GEN Ghana for delegation details.

Ghana’s emphasis on agribusiness at the congress underscores the sector’s role in addressing unemployment and fostering inclusive growth. With agriculture contributing approximately 20% of Ghana’s GDP, partnerships forged at the event could enhance access to technology and markets for local producers.

The inclusion of diaspora representatives also highlights efforts to leverage overseas expertise and investment, a growing trend among African nations seeking to balance foreign collaboration with domestic capacity building. As global interest in Africa’s entrepreneurial potential intensifies, Ghana’s proactive engagement at forums like the GEC signals a commitment to translating policy frameworks into tangible economic outcomes.