Ghana To Start HPR 1000 Technology Nuclear Power Project

On the margins of the 26th World Energy Congress still underway in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nuclear Power Ghana Limited and China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Limited have signed a cooperation and framework agreement for the construction of the HPR 1000 Technology Nuclear Power Project and the upgrade of Ghana’s grid.

This is under cabinet approval for the inclusion of nuclear in our energy mix.

Ghana rejuvenated its nuclear programme in 2008 to meet the foreseen growth of energy demand for the country.

Based on encouraging support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), several countries have expressed interest in assisting Ghana in the development of her Nuclear Power Programme, including China which has an enduring diplomatic relationship with Ghana, which includes long-standing cooperation in the fields of energy and commerce.

Speaking at a pre-agreement signing ceremony, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said this agreement represents a profound commitment to advancing our nation’s energy sector, ensuring sustainable development, and meeting the growing demand for electricity in our country.

“Ghana is at a crucial juncture in its journey towards economic prosperity, and thus, the integration of nuclear power into our energy mix will play a pivotal role in achieving our goals” he said

Nuclear power, according to Dr, Prempeh stands as a reliable, efficient, and environmentally-friendly source of energy, offering a stable supply of electricity to power our industries, businesses, and homes.

“It is a testament to President Akufo-Addo’s vision for a diversified energy portfolio that prioritizes clean and sustainable sources of power” he added

On his part, President of CNNC Mr. Yu Jianfeng commended the Minister for his leadership in the collaboration so far.

“Any time we meet the Minister, we meet new energy and so I have no doubt that this agreement will yield fruits” The Government of Ghana continue to support the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme, which is under the Power Directorate at the Ministry of Energy, by participating, funding and making various contribution and supports to the realisation of the set goals of the programme.