Ghana to strengthen lead as Black Stars welcome Angola to Kumasi

The Black Stars of Ghana stand the chance of strengthening their lead in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as they welcome the Palancas Negras of Angola to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on March 23.

They currently occupy the summit of the table on goal difference having gathered four points just like the Angolans after two round of matches.

The Stars emphatically defeated Madagascar 3:0 at the Cape Coast Stadium in June last year before holding the Central Africa Republic to a 1:1 drawn game in Luanda four days later.

A win for the Black Stars in Kumasi would stretch their lead by three clear points ahead of the return encounter on March 27, which would be crucial to the qualification of both countries.

While the two countries remain favorites to qualify from the group, a draw in the Kumasi clash could bring the winner of the Madagascar- Central Africa Republic encounter into the picture.

The last two matches between Ghana and Angola have produced only one goal scored by Asamoah Gyan in the quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON held in Angola.

Before that, the two countries faced each other in an international friendly in 2009 at the Cidadela Stadium in Luanda which ended goalless.

The Black Stars are expected to make it to the tournament next year in Ivory Coast, having gone 41 years without continental glory.

Coach Chris Hughton and his charges must therefore account for the Angolans in order not to derail their quest to break the jinx of four decades.

They must win the match to make amends for their early elimination from AFCON 2022 and the World Cup which left many Ghanaians heartbroken despite the high hopes ahead of both tournaments.

Unlike the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier which generated a lot of excitement and euphoria in Garden City, the Black Stars fever cannot be felt in the city with two days to the match.

Perhaps it is because the team is yet to arrive in town, but the fact remains that the Black Stars cannot afford to lose the three maximum points in Kumasi which has become a fortress for the national team.