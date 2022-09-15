Ghana To The World Festival Launched to Market Ghana’s Diverse Culture, Consolidate Tourism Growth

The 2023 edition Ghana to the World Festival was officially launched to market Ghana’s diverse culture and consolidate its tourism growth.

This year’s edition of the festival will be the first and will be held in the summer of 2023 in the United Kingdom under the theme, “Telling the real Ghanaian story in our own way”.

Speaking at the official launch, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, Madam Janet Edna Nyame thanked the organizers of the event and declared her outfits readiness to support the event in the interest of Ghana’ culture.

She was optimistic this year celebration will be exceptional as compare the previous ones due to measure putten in place by the organisers.

She noted that the festival would go a long way to sell the beautiful Ghanaian culture to the outside World.

The festival, Mrs. Nyame said would consolidate Ghana’s culture in the area of our foods, cloths, way of dancing, language among other essential elements of the country.

“We are going to celebrate the occasion to showcase Ghana’s culture to the international world and we therefore want corporate bodies and individuals o support the event” she stated.

She disclosed that there will be numerous exhibitions at various places to promote Ghana’s Kente before the main event in October this year. We must showcase to the world through social media what we are made of with the wearing of our beautiful Kente fabrics,” Madam Nyame stated.

She said the country’s culture and tradition had gained the attention of the global community, therefore, the exhibitions and performances at the Festival would create a huge tourism market as the Country targeted a revenue generation of $4 billion by 2024 through tourism.

Delivering a keynote address at the media launch of the Festival to be held in the United Kingdom in the summer 2023, Madam Nyame said Ghana had been widely referred to as a “cultural conscious nation” with all tribes projected and said it was time to showcase that diversity.

She said Ghana’s tourism potentials were largely embedded in her music, movies, dances, foods, arts and crafts and language; thus, urging industry players to harness them as drivers for economic growth.

“Ghana as a country has to position herself to tap into this huge economic potential and market share and ‘Ghana to the World Festival’ is a strategic event to help realise such objective,” she said.

Madam Nyame called for the preservation of cultural property for the younger and unborn generations since its importance to nation building was paramount.

The Festival, designed to grow into an international event to promote Ghana’s heritage is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world.

The three-day festival will be celebrated under the theme: “Telling the real Ghanaian story our own way.”

The Festival will be characterised by cultural dance performances; musical performances; wear Ghana fashion exhibition; see Ghana, tour Ghana documentary showcase and royal Ghana durbar.

Others will be Ghana to the world business linkup; Ghana to the world awards; contemporary arts exhibition; after party and eat Ghana, drink Ghana and taste Ghana.

For his part, the Countty Director for the Festival, Selorm Martinson, said the Ghana to the World Festival aspires to be one of Ghana’s biggest and most entertaining arts, cultural and musical festival in the diaspora focused on highlighting the rich culture heritage and tourism potential of Ghana with the objective of fostering economic growth through tourism.

“Ghana is one of the Sub-Saharan African countries globally known for its vibrant rich custom, traditions and tourism heritage. A cultural heritage so rich that you cannot help but love it” he stated.

The festival, Mr. Martinson said does not not only seek to protect some aspect of the Ghanaian culture but all of the various attributes of the Ghanaian culture which projects Ghana as the all friendly, peaceful, culturally and naturally endowed nation in the World.