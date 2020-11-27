Ghana’s security high command pledged here Thursday the preparedness of their personnel to ensure maximum protection for Ghanaian citizens and the voting process during the December general election.

The Police Inspector-General James Oppong-Boanuh said at the end of a day’s armor and mechanized-based route march that the security services were ready for the task ahead to protect peace-loving people.

“We would like to assure all Ghanaians of our preparedness to give them the maximum protection, before, during, and after the election activities,” he said.

Oppong-Boanuh, who is also the chairman of the National Election Security Task Force, said the personnel of the services would be impartial in applying the law to create an atmosphere of peace for Ghanaians to go about their civic duties.

The mechanized route march involved the rolling of some of the military and security hardware through some principal streets and communities in the capital.

“We would like to assure Ghanaians that our men and women are ready to nip in the bud any attempt by any person or group of persons to foment trouble during the elections,” warned General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defense staff.

The security services will deploy 62,794 security personnel to offer protection during the general election in December.