Ghana to transform fisheries sector for enhanced livelihoods and job creation

Ghana will strive to transform the fisheries sector in a bid to create more jobs and enhance livelihoods, said a senior official Tuesday.

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, chief-of-staff of the presidency, made the remarks during the launching of the 7th Meeting of Ministers in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) scheduled to be held in Ghana next April.

“The government will address illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and depleting marine fish stocks which have far-reaching implications for future generations,” Osei-Opare said.

The official said the government would develop a new fisheries co-management policy to enhance the management of the fisheries sector and optimize its impact.

Ghana earns about 190 million dollars from fish exports annually, and the sector supports livelihoods for about 3 million people, according to official data. Enditem