Ghana to use Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadiums for World Cup qualifiers

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has approved the Accra and the Cape Coast Sports stadiums for the hosting of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

According to the continental governing body the decision was based on the assessment of an updated report submitted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The two stadiums would be further evaluated on match days through the CAF Match Command Center (MCC).

In the event that organizational and stadium technical infractions are noted by the designated CAF officials during matches, financial sanctions may be imposed on the GFA as per the established CAF grid for lack of technical facilities in the stadium.

The Black Stars would kick start the journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in September 2021 against Ethiopia at one of the two approved venues.

Ghana is paired in Group G with Ethiopia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.