Ghana Tourism Authority assists the Nzulenzu community with food after floods

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has donated relief items to the Nzulenzu Community, which was affected by floods recently.

The community, which is located on stilts above Lake Tadane in the Jomoro District of the Western Region, was hardly affected by the floods, which led to the displacement of several residents and the destruction of property.

To help alleviate the plight of the affected residents, the GTA donated items including 500 bags of 5kg rice, 42 boxes of cooking oil, 25 bags of 25kg of sugar, 50 boxes of bathing soap, and 50 boxes of washing soap.

Speaking before the donation, the Western Regional Director of the GTA, Mr. Henry Yeleduor, empathized with the affected residents and assured them of the support of his outfit.

“We are here to show our support and solidarity with the affected residents. We know that the floods have caused a lot of damage, and we hope that these items will go a long way in helping to alleviate the suffering of those affected,” he said.

He indicated that upon hearing the news of the incident, his office in collaboration with the Chief Executive of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang quickly mobilized some relief items for the residents.

However, he noted that their immediate needs were food and so after deliberating with the GTA Board, approval was made to dispatch the items.

Mr. Yeleduor pointed out that the Nzulenzu community was a major player in the Authority and would therefore do all it can to support its rebuilding to enhance tourism in the country.

The Abusuapayin of Nzulenzu, John Abizi Kojo, who received the items on behalf of the community, expressed his appreciation to the GTA for the donation.

“We are grateful to the GTA for this donation. It shows that we are not alone in this difficult time, and we appreciate the support,” he said.

According to him, there has not been any such devastating incident as what happened to the community recently since it was declared a tour site.

He was grateful to God for divine intervention without which it would have resulted in casualties.

He commended the GTA for its timely intervention and also called on other organizations and individuals to support the community in any way they can.

“We are calling on other organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the Nzulenzu community. We believe that together, we can make a difference and help to rebuild the lives of those affected,” he added.

The team visited the village to inspect the situation and recommend the respective action to take to restore the situation.

Upon arrival, it was revealed that the main walkway to the community was submerged as well as some structures.

The team was made up of officers from the Jomoro District Assembly, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and the managers of the tour site.