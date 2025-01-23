Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Akwasi Agyeman Steps Down

Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has officially stepped down from his position after serving since January 2017.

His resignation marks the end of a tenure during which he successfully navigated the tourism sector through a series of challenges, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, and led its impressive recovery.

Under Agyeman’s leadership, international tourist arrivals saw a remarkable increase, rising from 355,108 in 2020 to 1,148,002 in 2023—surpassing pre-pandemic figures. Domestic tourism also flourished, with local visitors increasing from 456,000 in 2017 to 1.4 million in 2023. These growth figures reflect Agyeman’s significant impact on the tourism landscape in Ghana.

Agyeman’s tenure was marked by the revitalization of key tourist sites, such as the Kintampo Waterfalls, the Kwahu Paragliding Site, and the Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm. He also spearheaded the restoration of cultural landmarks including the Salaga Slave Market and the Bonwire Kente Museum. Furthermore, initiatives like “The Year of Return” and “December in Ghana” helped cement Ghana as a popular holiday destination for international tourists.

A strong advocate for digital transformation, Agyeman launched the National Tourism Destination Single Window Project and the “Visit Ghana” App. His efforts in capacity building led to the training of over 3,000 individuals in various aspects of tourism, further contributing to the sector’s growth.

Following his resignation, Agyeman handed over responsibilities to Otto Langmane, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ekow Sampson, the Deputy CEO in charge of Operations. His exit comes amid a wave of resignations from heads of state institutions following the December 7 Presidential election, with other notable departures including Sammi Awuku from the National Lottery Authority and Julie Essiam from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).