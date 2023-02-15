Ghana Tourism Authority describes Chocolate as a symbol of love

The Upper East Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says chocolate is a symbol of love that should be shared among members of the public to promote its consumption.

Mr Wisdom Ahadzi, Regional Director of the Authority, advocated the consumption of chocolate at an event dubbed “melting moments,” at the main Bolgatanga lorry station where he distributed chocolates and other cocoa products.

He. emphasised the importance of chocolate to the human body and said, “We are using this opportunity to promote chocolate so that we can all derive the health benefits associated with it.

“That is the reason we are here,” Mr Ahadzi told members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), passengers and traders at the lorry station.

He stressed the need for all to patronise chocolate and cocoa products, adding “So that together, we all grow Ghana.”

Annually, the GTA celebrates chocolate day on February 14 to raise awareness among members of the public and to encourage the use of chocolate and other cocoa products.

Prior to the main celebration of this year’s chocolate day, there was a launch of the week-long celebration on February 7 in Accra, followed by health walk among other activities to create awareness.

The main theme for this year’s nationwide celebration is “Eat chocolate, stay healthy, Grow Ghana.”

Mr Abdul Fatawu Atinga, the Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, encouraged members of the GPRTU to take their health seriously as they played critical roles in nation building.

“We help in the economy of Ghana, so drivers should be very alert on the road when driving.

“We should ensure we transport our passengers safely to their various destinations and back, without injuries or accidents. Let us not consume alcohol and misbehave on the road,” Mr Atinga advised.