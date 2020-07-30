The Ghana Tourism Authority on Thursday planted 50 trees in Greater Accra as part of its activities marking this year’s Emancipation Day.

The Authority planted species of trees including Acacia, Albeck lebeck, Militia, Montalis and Cacia spectablis at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra and the Teshie Presbyterian Senior High School in Teshie.

Mr Charles Obeng, Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Madam Genevive A.A. Azrah, Senior Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said the 2020 Emancipation Day celebration was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture by the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies across the Country with the main ceremony at Assin Praso,

He said the exercise was organised in place of the usual enactment of the crossing of the River Pra held annually at Assin Praso in the Central Region.

He said the trees would serve as a memorial to the “times we could not go about our normal activities due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and would also care for the environment. Trees also serve as a source of oxygen so they give life,” he said.

According to him, the celebration which would take place from July 27 to August 1, to commemorate the abolishment of chattel trade in the British colonies on August 1 1834, started with wreath laying ceremonies at W.E.B. Dubois Centre, George Padmore Research Library and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

“A Virtual Panel Discussion via zoom on Tuesday was also held and today is the tree planting exercise,” he said.

He said the rest of the activities would be Reverential Night at the Cape Coast Castle and a healing ceremony at Assin Manso.

Mr Eric Nana Fredua Agyemang, Senior Curator, Museum of Science and Technology, said the initiative was a good one and would help preserve the ecosystem, beautify and give more shade.

Mr Aidoo Patrick Adonis, Integrated Science Teacher, Teshie Presbyterian Senior High School, who led the exercise at the school, said the school had lost most of its vegetation due to its closeness to the sea and hoped that the trees would help bring back warmth and splendour they crave for.

Advertisements