Ghana Tourism Authority Promotes Agri-Tourism through the Ghana Poultry Day

The Ghana Tourism Authority is this year partnering Agrihouse Foundation to organize the 4th Ghana Poultry Day, scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2024 at the forecourt of the state house. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing Agri-Tourism in Ghana, aligning with efforts to promote the nation’s agricultural sector.

Now in its fourth year, the Ghana Poultry Day, organized by Agrihouse Foundation stands as a beacon, celebrating Ghana’s poultry industry, with a focus on advocating for increased patronage and consumption of locally produced Poultry, while highlighting its nutritional and medicinal values.

Themed ‘‘Celebrating Diversity in Poultry: Roast, Taste, and Nourish the Nation,’’ the 4th Ghana Poultry Day aims to promote diversity within the poultry industry, highlighting the rich flavours, benefits, and breeds that contribute to nourishing the nation.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman expressed his excitement about this partnership, emphasizing its potential to drive growth and advancement across Ghana’s tourism and agricultural sectors.

‘‘Our collaboration with Agrihouse Foundation for the 4th Ghana Poultry Day underscores our dedication to promoting not only the entertainment sector but also recognizing agriculture as a pivotal force in advancing Ghana’s tourism sector,’’ remarked Mr. Agyeman.

‘‘This is a new era of celebration and we are happy that the conversation on Agri-Tourism has commenced with the Ghana Tourism Authority through the Ghana Poultry Day. The celebration of the Ghana poultry day perfectly aligns with our mission of promoting Ghana’s cultural heritage. Events like these attracts both local and international tourists, thereby boosting our tourism sector”, he added.

Expressing gratitude for the Ghana Tourism Authority’s support, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, highlighted the invaluable role of this partnership in realizing the vision of the Ghana Poultry Day.

‘‘With each passing year, the Ghana Poultry Day grows in significance, serving as a catalyst for positive change within the poultry industry and with this partnership we are proud to continue our mission of promoting growth, health, and sustainability in the poultry sector. This year, the event aims to further champion an advocacy drive, encouraging individuals to patronize, trade, and invest in Ghana’s poultry industry’’, said Miss Akosa.

The 4th Ghana Poultry Day will feature a dynamic program of activities headlined by a personality-advocate chef cooking competition. Participants including MPs, Footballers, Ambassadors, Queen mothers, media personalities, schools, and women farmers will utilize locally sourced poultry to prepare different recipes, which will be shared to the public for free. Additionally, the event will host insightful town hall discussions, bringing together industry leaders to explore opportunities in the poultry sector and discuss strategies for driving investment through Agri-Tourism. There will also be an Exhibition; where stakeholders across the agricultural value chain and other industries will come together to showcase their products and services, forging new partnerships and driving economic growth.

Other partners on board supporting to champion and advocate for the declaration of July 1st as the Ghana Poultry Day includes World Initiative for SOY in Human Health (WISHH), Ghana National Egg Secretariat, Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Amass Farms, Labianca, September Spices, Maphlix Trust Ghana limited, Agrogenics and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

As preparations for the 4th Ghana Poultry Day gain momentum, stakeholders are urged to join the conversation on scaling up Agri-Tourism in Ghana. Poultry farmers, agribusiness professionals, policymakers, students, and all stakeholders within the poultry value chain are encouraged to participate actively.

For further information and registration, please contact Regina at 0241371179, Deborah at 0541555606, Alberta at 0244623012, or click the link to register: https://bit.ly/ghanapoultryfest2024.