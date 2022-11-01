Ghana Tourism Authority smokes peace pipe with Ayat

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will now collaborate with Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat after resolving issues concerning copyrights.

There was a huge backlash on social media few weeks back after the musician accused the GTA of using his “Guda” without his consent, despite claims from the GTA that they legitimately acquired permission.

Regardless of the disagreement, both parties have reached an amicable settlement.

A joint press statement from the GTA and Ayat said: “Moving forward, Ayat and GTA would collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana, our beautiful landscape, and exciting talents to the world.

“Ayat appreciates all the support from the good people of Ghana throughout this process.”