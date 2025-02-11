Ghana Tourism Chief Calls for Formal Valuation of Cultural Assets

Professor Kobby Mensah, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Ltd., has issued a call for a systematic method to appraise Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Speaking at the launch of National Chocolate Week in Accra on February 6, 2025, Mensah stressed that while cocoa has long underpinned the nation’s economic fortunes, its cultural and historical significance has never been formally recognized.

In his address, Mensah proposed a novel formula for determining the value of a cocoa bean. The model—centered around what he described as the “Sum of the Total Use” of cocoa, combined with the number of years the commodity has existed and the projected number of years it will endure—aims to quantify an asset that has been celebrated for generations. Although he acknowledged that the formula still requires refinement, the proposal marks an important step towards bridging the gap between economic metrics and cultural valuation.

Mensah’s remarks come at a time when Ghana is actively working to diversify its tourism offerings and deepen its cultural narratives. The Ghana Tourism Development Company, under his leadership, has outlined a strategic vision that includes investments in world-class tourism infrastructure, human capital, cultural assets, and digital innovation. Such a multi-pronged approach is designed not only to attract global visitors but also to foster local pride in the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.

Critics have long argued that traditional economic assessments fail to capture the intrinsic value of cultural legacies like cocoa, folklore, and traditional festivals. By advocating for a method that goes beyond market prices, Mensah is challenging policymakers, investors, and cultural stakeholders to rethink how cultural heritage is valued. The proposal underscores a broader global conversation on heritage conservation, where intangible cultural assets are increasingly recognized as drivers of both social cohesion and economic growth.

The National Chocolate Week celebration, spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, serves as a fitting backdrop for this discussion. Designed to boost local cocoa consumption and highlight Ghana’s leadership in the global cocoa industry, the event weaves together elements of tourism, business, and culture. Its success in drawing diverse audiences has illustrated how cultural initiatives can create new economic opportunities while reinforcing national identity.

Observers note that Mensah’s call for a structured valuation of cultural assets could pave the way for more informed decision-making. In an era where economic and cultural sustainability are increasingly intertwined, recognizing the full value of heritage assets like cocoa might inspire similar initiatives in other sectors. The move is being seen as a proactive measure to safeguard Ghana’s cultural legacy, ensuring that heritage is not sidelined in favor of short-term financial gains.

As discussions continue, many in the tourism and cultural sectors are watching closely, hopeful that a formal valuation framework will emerge. Such a framework could ultimately transform how cultural assets are managed, leading to better investment in conservation efforts and a more nuanced understanding of what drives long-term prosperity. For Ghana, a country rich in traditions and history, this approach promises not only to honor its past but also to secure its cultural and economic future.