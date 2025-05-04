Ghana Tourism Deputy Denies Media Role Amid Ethics Debate

Ghana Tourism Authority Deputy Chief Executive Abeiku Santana has refuted claims by fellow media personality Mark Okraku Mantey that he continues to host radio programs while holding public office, calling the allegations “false and misleading.”

The dispute follows Okraku Mantey’s remarks during a May 5, 2025, interview on Joy FM, where he questioned Santana’s dual roles.

Okraku Mantey, a music producer and entertainment executive, criticized Santana for allegedly balancing his government position with ongoing work at Despite Media’s Okay FM (formerly UKFM). “Why is Abeiku Santana going on air? He holds public office yet remains active at UKFM during office hours,” Okraku Mantey stated, urging adherence to public service regulations barring simultaneous private employment. He suggested Santana could host a weekly pro bono show focused on tourism if keen to engage media.

Santana, a veteran radio host appointed deputy tourism CEO in 2023, denied the claims via a social media statement on May 6. “I categorically state that I am not actively engaged in radio broadcasting,” he wrote, dismissing Okraku Mantey’s comments as baseless. He did not address whether he maintains ties to Okay FM outside office hours.

Public service guidelines under Ghana’s Civil Service Act prohibit government appointees from holding roles that conflict with official duties or exploit public office for private gain. While Santana’s exact contractual obligations remain undisclosed, the debate has reignited discussions about ethical standards for officials in media-related roles.

Okraku Mantey acknowledged he had not reviewed specific civil service codes but emphasized broader constitutional principles: “You cannot use office hours for other jobs.” He proposed Santana leverage his platform to promote tourism voluntarily, aligning with his public mandate.

Neither the Ghana Tourism Authority nor Despite Media has issued formal statements. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions in Ghana’s media landscape, where high-profile figures often straddle public and private sectors. Analysts note the case may prompt clearer guidelines to prevent perceived conflicts of interest.

Santana, known for championing cultural tourism, has previously faced scrutiny over balancing media prominence with bureaucratic responsibilities. As of May 7, Okraku Mantey has not retracted his remarks, leaving the discourse open amid calls for regulatory clarity.