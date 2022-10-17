Ghana triumph over Togo and Benin to defend All Veterans Championship title. 

The 11th edition of the All Veterans Championship witnessed exciting results and performances as Ghana emerged victors, beating Benin and host nation Togo at the Foire International Togo deux mille on Saturday.

The three-nation tournament, made up of two teams from Togo, one from Ghana and Benin each saw the various sides battle it out in a tough encounter hoping for the winner.

The likes of Emmanuel Daitey, Kofi Nti, Reuben Okai, Hayford and Kweku joined hands together to give the three other sides a tough challenge to defend their title after emerging champions in the last edition.

The clash between Ghana and Benin was one to write home about as both teams looked very strong, making no way for the other to break the deadlock.

After several attempts, Ghana’s Kofi Nti managed to outsmart Sunday Kinnouezan of Benin, smashing him with the balls and mounting pressure on him to end the game on a 3-2 note.

Ghana continued their success story in their clash against Togo’s team A side, thrashing them 3-0 to increase their chances of making it to the top spot with their top form.

The chants from the Ghanaians kept on boosting the confidence of the players as they prepared to face Togo’s Team B who were also hoping to pay Ghana back in the final clash.

Upon several pep talks by the Togolese gaffer, Ghana still managed to find their way into the game, beating their opponent with their glorious serving play and shots to end the game 2-0 to seal their win their title defence for the second time in a row.

Some veterans of the game also shared their excitement having won the tournament back to back which was an indication that Ghana was on the right path in the tennis sport.

Team Ghana was sponsored by Street Sense Organisation, a Road safety Organisation that is focused on championing advocacy to ensure sanity on roads as a way of curbing the high rate of accidents.