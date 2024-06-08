Ghana Triumphs Over Mali in Critical FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier

An injury-time winner from Jordan Ayew saw Ghana beat Mali 2-1 on the third matchday of Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Du 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday.

The Eagles of Mali outplayed their opponents in the opening 30 minutes of the first half but failed to score despite the incessant pressure on the Black Stars.

Ghana improved their play in the closing stages of the first half and looked more likely to open the scoring. However, an inswinging cross by Mali into Ghana’s area saw Kamory Doumbia’s effort deflect off Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku for the first goal on the stroke of halftime.

In the second half, the Black Stars kept up their momentum and found an equalizer through Ernest Nuamah in the 58th minute.

Despite pressure from Mali, Ghana kept their composure, and three substitutions made by Black Stars manager Otto Addo paid off, as Crystal Palace’s Ayew came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner.

With the win, Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the next FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada remain on course, as they occupy second place with six points in Group I.

The Black Stars, who previously appeared at a FIFA World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022, will next play the Central African Republic at home on Monday.