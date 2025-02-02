Ghana Tug of War Association Congratulates New Sports Minister

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA), has extended warm congratulations to Hon. Kofi Adams on his appointment as Minister of Sports and Recreation.

Known affectionately as the Ghana Sports Ambassador or “GAS Man” for his impactful leadership in second-cycle schools’ sports, sanitation, and recreation, Williams expressed optimism about the new minister’s tenure.

In a statement, Williams pledged the association’s support to help Hon. Adams succeed under the government of President John Dramani Mahama. He emphasized the need for all sports federations to receive adequate support and prove their ability to bring laurels to the nation.

Williams also highlighted Ghana’s upcoming participation in the 2025 African Tug of War Championship, expressing hope for an improved performance. Last year, Ghana secured a bronze medal, and the association is aiming for gold this time.

As the founder and CEO of the One on One Foundation and Dreamland Sports Plus, Williams has been instrumental in organizing school sanitation and aerobics competitions in senior high schools. He noted that sports enthusiasts are hopeful that Hon. Adams will bring positive change to Ghana’s sports sector.

Williams, a former youth development director of the Ghana Olympic Committee, urged sports federations to work harder to improve Ghana’s standing in international competitions. He pointed out that lesser-known sports, often underfunded, have consistently delivered commendable performances for the country.

“The lesser-known sports, which are least financed, have been saving Ghana at international competitions, and I am happy he will give us some attention,” Williams added, expressing confidence in the new minister’s ability to prioritize and uplift all sectors of Ghanaian sports.

The appointment of Hon. Kofi Adams has sparked hope for a revitalized sports sector, with stakeholders like GHATOWA ready to collaborate and contribute to the nation’s sporting success.