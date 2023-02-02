Ghana Tug of War Association receives recognition by NSA

The Ghana Tug of War Association has become the 50th Sports Federation to be recognized by the National Sports Authority (NSA). They are on probation for six months before attaining full certification.

Executives of the new discipline received the Provisional Certificate for operations from the Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

He advised them to spread the message of the benefits of sports to the grassroots, like unity, peace, promotion of the nation and health.

He expressed that sports is a great tool for development and urged the executives to organize more championships at the grassroot level.

He promised to support the Association with human resource from the recently recruited staff of development officers.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams is the President of the Ghana Tug of War Association.

He promised to organize Championships in every region, the schools, churches and security services.

The Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee who is also CEO of One On One Foundation took the opportunity to present to the DG of the NSA the Corporate he won at the 47th SWAG Awards Gala Night.

Mr. Mckorley, Vice President who is a former Sports Director of the Ghana Education Service said they will do more in the next six months to earn full recognition by the NSA.

Present were the Deputy Director of Monitoring and Evaluation and Deputy PRO of the NSA.

The Technical and Communications / Media department of the Tug of War Association was also in attendance.