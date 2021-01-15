Dr. Ozlem Ergun Ulueren, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana is advocating for active participation of Ghanaian businesses in an upcoming Ghana-Turkey Trade Mission webinar which seeks to boost trade between the two countries.

The four-day event to be held within the framework of virtual trade delegation is an initiative of the Turkish Republic Ministry of Commerce and the Turkish Exporters Assembly and scheduled for 25th -29th January, this year.

The Ambassador in a consultative meeting with a team from NIM Global, a trade and business consultancy firm with its footprints in Ghana and Turkey, said Turkey was committed to strengthening relationships with Ghana in the areas of trade and investments.

The meeting was to discuss how NIM Global could partner the Turkish Embassy to explore business opportunities to facilitate trade between Ghanaian businesses and their Turkish counterparts.

She said Ghana was one of the major trade partners of Turkey in the West Africa sub-region and stressed the need for the business community in Ghana to avail itself for the event to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ghana and Turkey.

The two countries, she noted, had mutually benefited from many years of trade partnership, adding that Ghana placed third in Sub-Saharan Africa in terms of volumes of trade with Turkey.

Mr. Musah Inuwa, Chief Executive of NIM Global, assured the Ambassador of the company’s cooperation to help promote trade between the two countries.

He was hopeful that the partnership between his outfit and the Turkish Embassy would take trade between the two countries to another level with strategic and innovative business initiatives.