Ghana Turns to Private Sector to Fix Energy Revenue Shortfalls

The Ghanaian government is actively pursuing private sector partnerships to resolve chronic revenue collection issues plaguing the country’s energy distribution network.

This move comes as state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) struggles with systemic inefficiencies in its billing and collection systems.

Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah outlined the strategy at ChargeUp 2025, a technology forum hosted by digital solutions firm TextGenesys Limited. “We’re not privatizing ECG, but strategically incorporating private expertise to enhance revenue collection while maintaining full state control over generation and transmission,” he told industry stakeholders in Accra.

The minister revealed that ECG’s distribution network – particularly its outdated vending systems – would be the primary focus of private sector intervention. Current losses in electricity distribution exceed 20% annually, with commercial losses from unpaid bills accounting for nearly half of this deficit.

TextGenesys COO Michael Acolatse demonstrated their integrated vending platform, which consolidates payments for all 23 meter types used by ECG. “Our system eliminates the need for multiple vendor interfaces and reduces revenue leakage by 40% in pilot areas,” Acolatse stated, showcasing a universal card reader for prepaid meters.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s Energy Sector Recovery Program, a World Bank-supported reform package launched in 2019. While previous attempts to modernize ECG’s operations faltered, officials express confidence that targeted private sector participation will yield better results.

Energy analysts note the approach mirrors successful models in Kenya and South Africa, where selective privatization improved utility performance without full asset divestment. The government maintains strict safeguards against tariff hikes, with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission approving only inflation-adjusted rate increases through 2026.