Ghana TVET Service Campaign Float Garners Support For Dr. Bawumia; Boosts Skill Training Awareness

In a vibrant display of advocacy and public engagement, the Ghana TVET Service today Thursday 28th November 2024, organized a FREE TVET campaign float in Accra, aiming to boost public awareness of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as mobilising support for Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of next week’s crucial Ghana Elections.

The event highlighted the critical role of TVET and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in transforming Ghana into a nation of skilled professionals.

It brought together thousands of student beneficiaries of FREE TVET Education drawn from various TVET training schools, both far and near.

In a highly charged atmosphere, the students clad in frenzy FREE TVET T’ Shirts displayed placards, some of which read: TVET IS NOT THE LAST RESORT, THANK YOU NANA AKUFO-ADDO, TRANSFORMING GHANA THROUGH TVET, THANK YOU DR. ADUTWUM FOR FREE TVET, LET’S BUILD GHANA WITH TVET, DR. BAWUMIA GOD BLESS YOU FOR TVET, amongst others.

Championing TVET for National Development

Speaking at the event, the Acting Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, David Prah, underscored the importance of TVET as a transformative tool.

He remarked, “TVET education is pivotal in creating a nation of skilled men and women.

Countries like the US, Germany, UK, Korea, Singapore, and China have leveraged TVET and STEM to become global economic powerhouses. Ghana must follow suit to achieve sustainable development.”

Mr. Prah expressed concern over Ghana’s over-reliance on traditional grammar-based education, emphasizing the need for a shift towards practical, employable skills.

“For Ghana to develop, we need TVET skills. It is a pathway to entrepreneurship and job creation, ensuring our youth have the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive world,” he added.

Mr. David Prah also commended highly and praised the Chairman of the TVET Council, Mr. Mark Kakraba Ampeh, whose tireless efforts have brought immense yields and progress to the TVET Service.

He further explained the rationale behind the whole event:

“The rationale is to educate the entire populace about the importance of TVET Education as a critical transformational tool in making our nation a country of skilled men and women.

We are all witnesses to the relevance of TVET today especially what’s happening in other countries like the US, GERMANY, UK, KOREA, SINGAPORE, CHINA. They used TVET to build their countries and today look at how they have become super-economic powers in the advanced world.

These countries have developed through TVET and because they pursued TVET and STEM. We are here in Ghana and we still continue to do grammar and speaking big English with nothing to show for it.

We want to let the public know that for Ghana to develop we need TVET skills, for Ghana to have entrepreneurship skills, employable skills for that matter TVET cannot be overlooked.

So I’m here with my Deputy and other officials from the Ghana TVET Service to amplify the significance of the TVET Agenda being pushed by His Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and our Honourable Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

I must say that looking at the current developments at TVET, talk about the retooling, the re-equipment, the modernisation of TVET Institutions, all the NVTI institutions across the country have been retooled and modernised.

We have been given vehicles by the government and that should tell you that there’s more to come and it’s far better than what we came to meet.”

Recent developments like the retooling and modernization of TVET institutions across the country, including National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTIs) are all worthwhile to mention.

“We’ve seen tremendous progress—modernized facilities, re-equipped institutions, and the provision of vehicles to support TVET education.

…These advancements indicate a brighter future for skills development in Ghana. Free TVET education is now a reality, ensuring equitable access for all,” Mr. Prah noted.

TVET: A Solution to Socio-economic Challenges

The Acting Director-General highlighted TVET’s potential to address pressing national issues, including illegal mining (galamsey).

“By equipping people with in-demand skills, we can foster entrepreneurship and promote long-term financial independence, reducing the allure of illegal activities,” he explained.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the Education Ministry, stating, “To the Minister for Education, we say ‘Ayekoo!’ Your commitment to making TVET accessible and impactful is commendable.”

Inspiring the Next Generation

The campaign float in Accra served as a call to action for Ghanaians to embrace TVET and STEM education.

It emphasized the need to empower the next generation with practical skills to drive innovation and economic growth.

As Ghana invests in these transformative educational pathways, the nation stands poised to unlock its full potential, creating a future where skilled labor and entrepreneurship fuel its progress.

This initiative reinforces the message that Ghana’s journey toward sustainable development hinges on prioritizing TVET and STEM—a vision shared by the nation’s leadership and stakeholders.