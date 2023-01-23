Ghana TVET Service Closes Krobea Asante Technical Institute

The Director General of Ghana TVET Service Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity has closed Krobea Asante Institute upon the advice of the Ashanti Regional Security Council.

The letter instructs all students to vacate the campus as the Security Services takes over to protect lives and properties.

The rampaging students at about 1 am on Sunday caused a power outage in the school and embarked on a protest amidst the destruction of key facilities and also attacking the residential apartment of the school’s Principal.

The students during the protest also broke into the stores of the school where food items are kept and scattered everything in the room.

The Coordinator of Senior High Schools in the Sekeyere East District, Ebenezer Kwesi Opoku confirmed the incident to Citi News and said the students also damaged vehicles belonging to the school and the personal vehicles of other staff.

He added that the 40 students are being held by the police for questioning.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service and other authorities have been to the school and the student population has been asked to go home.