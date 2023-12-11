Ghana TVET Service Takes Swift Action Against Exploitation

The Management of the Ghana TVET Service has, with immediate effect, interdicted the Principals of Anum Presbyterian Technical Institute, Cape Coast Technical Institute, Abetifi Kyemase Technical Institute and Prampram Technical Institute for allegedly selling unapproved items to the form one students and collecting unauthorized school fees during the enrollment process for the 2023/24 academic year.

In a letter signed by the Deputy Director General in charge of Operations, Mr. David Prah, on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Mr. Roberto Atingyelsum of the Anum Presby Technical Institute, Mr. Lovelace Ayensu of the Cape Coast Technical Institute, Madam Seline Adjabeng of Prampram Technical Institute and Mr. Sampson Botchoey of Abetifi Kyemase Technical Institute have been directed to hand over the administration to their respective Regional Directors.

According to the Management of Ghana TVET Service, the interdiction is a consequence of their actions of allegedly exploiting parents, particularly those facing financial challenges.

The letter further instructs the four Principals to cooperate fully with the committee set up by the Ghana TVET Service management to investigate the alleged misconduct.

The move underscores the commitment of the Ghana TVET Service to ensure accountability and prevent the exploitation of parents and students within the technical education sector.