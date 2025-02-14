Ghana U-20 Eyes World Cup Qualification Amid Tough Group Draw

Ghana’s U-20 coach, Desmond Offei, remains confident despite a challenging draw for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites now face a difficult group that includes hosts Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and DR Congo, along with a team from UNIFFAC 2. The tournament, held at CAF’s headquarters in Cairo, will not only crown the continental champion but also serve as the qualification pathway for a coveted spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Offei expressed optimism about his squad’s prospects. “I think we are in a very good position. If we prepare well, we have everything in our hands to go as far as we want,” he said. Acknowledging the extra match required by their five-team group, he highlighted the importance of maintaining squad depth and carefully managing player rotation.

The competition, slated to run from April 26 to May 18, 2025, will see the top four teams earn World Cup slots. Offei was quick to draw parallels with previous tournaments, noting that while the additional fixture poses a challenge, it is one they are prepared to tackle with proper planning and discipline.

In a tournament where every match carries immense weight, the focus for Ghana’s young talents is clear. The opportunity to secure World Cup qualification not only boosts the country’s footballing prestige but also lays a strong foundation for the future of its emerging players. As the team gears up for what promises to be a grueling contest, Offei’s message is unmistakable: preparation and unity are the keys to unlocking success on the continental stage.