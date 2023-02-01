Ghana, U.S. partner to improve fish standards

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, has announced a scheme for Safe Fish Certification and Licensing.



Under the scheme, fish processors will adopt a code of conduct to meet health and hygiene standards that reduces contaminants.



A statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the new development would foster access to higher, value-added markets in the country and facilitate fish exports from Ghana.



Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority certifies the adoption of the standards for the domestic market while the Ghana Standards Authority certifies the standards for export.



The statement quoted Mr Paul Pleva, USAID Economic Growth Office Director speaking at the outdooring of the achievement as saying, “We all know that fish is an important food here in Ghana”.



“It is also a particularly important food for pregnant women and children because it is an inexpensive and readily available source for high-quality protein. USAID is committed to working with all of you to ensure food security and a healthy, nutritious diet for Ghanaians.”



The launch was attended by fishers, consumer groups, and government representatives from the four coastal regions.

It had cooking shows with certified processed fish and an exhibition of certified fish products available for sale in local and international markets.

