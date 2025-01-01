Ghana U20 Coach Revamps Scouting Strategy Ahead of 2025 AFCON

Ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ghana’s U20 head coach has overhauled the team’s scouting strategy to ensure that every eligible talent is given a fair opportunity to represent the nation.

This move comes after the Black Satellites secured their spot in the Ivory Coast-hosted competition, finishing as runners-up at the WAFU Zone B Championship.

Coach Ofei, who took over a team that failed to qualify for the previous U20 AFCON, has made significant strides, including leading the team to gold at the 2023 African Games. In an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Ofei detailed his revamped strategy for scouting talent, emphasizing the importance of casting a wide net to build a competitive and well-rounded squad.

“To build a competitive and well-rounded U20 National Team, it is essential to cast a wide scouting net that encompasses domestic leagues, regional competitions, and international talent pools. Our strategy outlines a comprehensive plan to identify and invite top talent for observation,” he explained.

The new scouting approach is divided into six key steps that aim to cover the full spectrum of available talent, both locally and internationally. Players from the Ghana Premier League and Division One League will be invited for observation, while the team will also focus on identifying promising talent from regional competitions and the RFA leagues.

Ofei’s strategy also includes a review of the squad that won the African Games, giving eligible players a platform to showcase their abilities at the continental level. Additionally, the scouting process will reach beyond Ghana’s borders, with top young talents from overseas clubs invited to join the team.

The selection criteria will be based on a holistic evaluation of a player’s technical ability, tactical awareness, physical attributes, mentality, character, and potential for growth. According to Ofei, the key stakeholders in this process will be the head coach and technical team, with scouts and regional coaches tasked with tracking players both locally and globally.

Local clubs and academies will play a crucial role in identifying emerging talents, while partnerships with agents, scouts, and overseas clubs will ensure that players abroad remain part of the national conversation.

By embracing this multifaceted scouting approach, Ofei is confident that the U20 team will be equipped with the best available talent to compete at the highest level in the upcoming AFCON. Ghana’s U20 team, which won the 2021 edition of the competition, has not qualified for the World Cup since 2015, and Ofei is determined to lead the team back to international glory.