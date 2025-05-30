Ghana, UAE Partner To Establish Innovation And Technology Hub

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations (MoCDTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today (29-05-25) with the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and Presight AI to establish the Ghana-UAE Innovation and Technology Hub.

The hub aims to position Ghana as a continental leader in digital transformation and technological advancement, creating a platform for investment, innovation, and job creation. The partnership is expected to drive economic growth, build export capacity in advanced technologies, and strengthen diplomatic ties between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hon. Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, emphasized the importance of digital transformation in Ghana’s development agenda. “This initiative reflects the vision of our President to diversify our economy and ensure innovation becomes a primary engine of inclusive, sustainable development,” he said.

The Ghana-UAE Innovation and Technology Hub is expected to create thousands of high-value, technology-driven jobs for Ghana’s young population and build export capacity in advanced technologies and value-added services.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s digital transformation journey, and stakeholders are optimistic about the potential benefits for the country’s economy and technological advancement.

H. E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and the Chairman of PCFC in a short remark emphasized that true wealth lies in innovative ideas, adding, “this project we are launching is about empowering people to dream, create and bring ideas to Life”.