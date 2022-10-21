Ghana, UN to sign new Development Cooperation

Government of Ghana will sign the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2025 on October 24, the occasion of the United Nations Day.

A statement from the United Nations Ghana office copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the signing ceremony, expected to be attended by the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the UN Resident Coordinator and Heads of UN agencies, funds and programmes and the diplomatic community, would take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Tuesday, October 25.

The Cooperation Framework, which is the most important instrument for planning and

implementation of UN development activities in Ghana, the statement said, was for a three-year period starting 2023 to 2025 and would deploy an estimated US$500 million over the period.

Mr. Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, said: “It outlines the UN development system’s integrated contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with a commitment to leaving no one behind, to fundamental and a human rights-based approach, to Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, to building resilience and sustainability, and to strengthening accountability.

“We are grateful to all these groups, and more importantly to the Government of Ghana for walking with us throughout the process and to help us align our priorities with those of the people of Ghana,” he added.

The process of developing this framework has been deeply consultative, inclusive and

intense, involving key government partners, the private sector, civil society and non-

governmental organisations, youth groups and other key stakeholders, the statement said.

The signing ceremony will be followed immediately by a flag-raising ceremony, which usually marks the UN Day, under the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Later that day, the United Nations in Ghana will launch the Cooperation Framework at an

evening reception to be attended by high-level government officials and key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society, the diplomatic community, development partners and media partners, the statement noted.

The event will be hosted at the Resident Coordinator’s Office and will be live-streamed on the UN in Ghana Facebook and YouTube channels (@UNinGhana).

The signing and launch of the Cooperation Framework between the Government of Ghana

and the United Nations, the statement explained, would signal a new chapter of renewed and strengthened cooperation and partnership between the Government of Ghana and the United Nations.