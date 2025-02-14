Ghana Unveils Africa’s First Atheist Billboard in Historic Move

In a groundbreaking moment for secular advocacy, Accra Atheists, a Ghanaian NGO representing atheists, agnostics, skeptics, and secular humanists, has unveiled the first-ever atheist billboard in Africa.

Located in the heart of Accra, the billboard boldly declares, “Don’t believe in God? You are not alone!”—a message aimed at fostering visibility and dialogue for non-religious individuals in a deeply religious society.

The initiative, sponsored by the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) in partnership with Accra Atheists, marks a significant milestone in the fight for recognition and acceptance of secular beliefs across the continent. According to Ghana’s last census, approximately 1.1% of the population—over 350,000 people—identify as non-religious, a group often misunderstood or stigmatized in a country where religion plays a central role in cultural and social life.

Roslyn Mould, President of Accra Atheists and the first African Vice President of Humanists International, described the billboard as a “dream come true” during the unveiling ceremony. “This billboard represents not just visibility, but validation for those who often feel isolated in their non-belief,” she said. “Thanks to FFRF’s unwavering support, we have achieved something historic. This moment will never be forgotten.”

The billboard features a photo montage showcasing activities by African atheists, including a picture of Mould being interviewed by FFRF Co-Presidents Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor in the United States. The display is part of a broader effort to normalize atheism and humanism as valid belief systems, challenge misconceptions that equate non-belief with occultism or witchcraft, and advocate for the recognition of atheists by the Ghanaian government.

Annie Laurie Gaylor, Co-President of FFRF, emphasized the importance of the initiative. “We are honored to support this courageous step toward freethought visibility in Africa,” she said. “Everyone deserves the right to openly express their beliefs—or lack thereof—without fear. We hope this billboard sparks important conversations and strengthens the secular movement in Ghana and beyond.”

The billboard has already attracted international attention, with media coverage in Canada, Australia, and Nigeria. Organizers hope the project will encourage more open discussions about secularism, increase membership in atheist and humanist groups, and pave the way for greater advocacy for freedom of religion and belief (FoRB) in Ghana and across Africa.

For many non-religious Ghanaians, the billboard is more than just a sign—it’s a symbol of solidarity and a call for acceptance in a society where atheism remains largely invisible. As the secular movement gains momentum, this historic installation serves as a powerful reminder that freethinkers are not alone, and their voices deserve to be heard.