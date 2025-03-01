Ghana Unveils Carbon Credit Sale to Fund Green Transition, Bolster Climate Goals

Ghana has announced plans to auction 24 million metric tonnes of carbon credits from its total reserve of 64 million, leveraging a key provision of the Paris Agreement to finance sustainable development and emissions reduction initiatives.

President John Mahama revealed the strategy during his State of the Nation Address, framing it as a critical step toward meeting national climate targets while generating jobs and innovation in renewable energy sectors.

Under Article Six of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to trade emissions reductions to meet climate goals, Ghana aims to channel proceeds from the sales into projects designed to curb greenhouse gases. Carbon credits, each equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide emissions avoided, will fund efforts such as sustainable rice farming, waste-to-compost programs, and the distribution of energy-efficient cookstoves. Already, 5.2 million credits have been earmarked for these initiatives, which the government claims could simultaneously address environmental degradation and poverty.

“We are committed to aligning our policies with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C by 2050,” Mahama declared, emphasizing a “just transition” to renewable energy that prioritizes equitable economic opportunities. The Ghana Carbon Market, overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency, is currently evaluating 68 projects for approval, signaling a push to expand the nation’s green economy.

The move coincides with Ghana’s strategic partnerships to advance carbon trading. Bilateral agreements with Switzerland, Sweden, and Singapore are already in place, while negotiations with South Korea await cabinet approval. These deals aim to create reliable demand for Ghana’s credits, though experts caution that transparency and accountability mechanisms will be essential to prevent misuse or inflated claims of emissions savings.

The announcement follows recent strides at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders finalized standards for a UN-backed carbon crediting system. These rules, intended to harmonize disjointed voluntary markets, could bolster confidence in carbon trading by curbing fraud and ensuring measurable climate impacts. For Ghana, a nation disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing less than 1% of global emissions, the framework offers a chance to monetize conservation efforts—such as protecting its dwindling forests—while attracting climate finance.

Analysts note the initiative could position Ghana as a leader in Africa’s carbon market landscape, but challenges loom. Critics argue that overreliance on carbon trading risks diverting attention from systemic issues like fossil fuel dependence and industrial pollution. Others stress that revenue must directly benefit vulnerable communities, particularly those engaged in agriculture and forestry, to avoid exacerbating inequality.

As Ghana navigates this complex terrain, the success of its carbon market hinges on rigorous oversight and inclusive planning. With global carbon prices fluctuating and demand uncertain, the government faces pressure to ensure projects deliver tangible environmental and social returns—proof that climate action and economic justice can coexist.