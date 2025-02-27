Ghana Unveils Empowerment Scheme for Women and Disabled Citizens Amid Economic Push

President John Mahama has announced a flagship initiative led by the Vice-President aimed at bolstering economic opportunities for women and persons with disabilities, groups long marginalized in Ghana’s workforce.

The program, set to launch later this year, seeks to provide skills training and financial support to empower these communities to create sustainable livelihoods, Mahama revealed during his February 27 State of the Nation Address.

Dubbed the Vice-President’s Empowerment for Women and People with Disabilities Programme, the project aligns with the government’s broader agenda to tackle inequality and stimulate inclusive growth. “This initiative will equip vulnerable groups with the tools to contribute meaningfully to our economy,” Mahama emphasized, underscoring goals to bridge gaps in access to capital and vocational training.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to address systemic barriers. Women constitute over 50% of Ghana’s population but face a 22% unemployment rate, nearly double the national average, according to 2023 labor data. For persons with disabilities, challenges are starker: less than 10% have formal employment, and many rely on informal, low-wage work due to limited accessibility and discrimination.

While details on funding and implementation remain sparse, the program echoes past efforts like the 2014 Women in Fisheries project, which critics argue lacked scalability. Analysts stress that success hinges on sustained investment and collaboration with grassroots organizations. “Training without market linkages or startup capital won’t move the needle,” noted Adwoa Sarpong, a Kumasi-based economist. “Past schemes failed because they were siloed—this must be integrated with national job-creation strategies.”

Civil society groups cautiously welcomed the move. The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations called it “a step toward justice,” but urged transparency in resource allocation. Meanwhile, women’s rights advocates highlighted the need for childcare support and digital literacy components to address modern workforce demands.

The initiative also faces logistical hurdles. With Ghana’s public debt at 84% of GDP, fiscal constraints could limit reach. Observers suggest leveraging partnerships with private banks and NGOs to scale impact—a model used successfully in Kenya’s Women Enterprise Fund.

As the Vice-President prepares to roll out the program, expectations are tempered by Ghana’s checkered history of well-intentioned but underfunded social interventions. For millions, however, the promise of inclusion offers a glimmer of hope. “Empowerment isn’t just about money,” said Accra street vendor Ama Nyarko, a single mother of three. “It’s about dignity. If this program listens to us, it could change lives.”

The government has yet to announce a timeline, but the stakes are clear: in a nation where 40% live below the poverty line, bridging economic divides isn’t just policy—it’s survival.