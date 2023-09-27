Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber challenges industry players to harness potentials in oil and gas sector

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber have held its two (2) day 2023 Ghana Oil and Gas Conference with the call on industry players to roll out initiatives to leverage policies and opportunities in the oil and gas space.

The conference under the theme “Ghana’s Oil and Gas Industry Prospects and Opportunities” was organized by the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber and seeks to create a platform for stakeholders to share, discuss and deliberate on issues and challenges pertaining in the oil and gas sector.

In attendance were over 600 participants with sessions such as upstream oil and gas industry – Status, Emerging oil and gas landscape post-covid, prospects and opportunities, oil and gas success stories and financing options in the oil and gas industry.

Sponsors include RIGWORLD Solutions, Amaja Oilfield Limited, Ghana Commercial Fidelity Bank, Stanbic Bank, UBA, YINSON Production, HIT and Bay field oil services.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, Mr. David Ampofo underscored the need for industry players to pull resources effectively and efficiently to tap the full potentials in the oil and gas space.

He however called for the need to expand gas infrastructure and scale up gas utilization to enhance energy security in the country, saying the opportunities must be well harnessed adding that there is much to be done in the oil and gas sector to propel the country towards economic growth and development.

For his part, the Minister for Energy, Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a statement read on his behalf said government have put in place pragmatic programmes to bridge the infrastructural gaps in the industry in order to enhance the market trends to enable the country receive the needed resources for growth.

He however urged industry players to take advantage of the enormous potentials and the opportunities in the oil and gas sector and urged market players to develop strategies as a measure to trade among themselves.

Operations Advisor, Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, Dr. Kwame Boakye-Agyei called for Public, Private Partnership (PPP) between government and stakeholders as part of the drive to enhance growth and development of the country particularly in the area of local content.

Report by Ben LARYEA