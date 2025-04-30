Ghana Urged to Emulate Norway’s Pension Model for Long-Term Stability

John Awuah, President of the Ghana Bankers Association, has called for sweeping reforms in the management of Ghana’s pension funds, advocating for the adoption of Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) model to ensure sustainability and shield retirees from economic volatility.

Speaking at the 2025 Money Summit, Awuah emphasized the need for diversified investments, depoliticized governance, and transparency, citing Norway’s $1.3 trillion fund as a benchmark for success.

Awuah highlighted Norway’s strategy of spreading investments across global equities, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy, which has cushioned its fund against market shocks. “Diversification protects against fluctuations and positions the fund as a global investment leader,” he said, urging Ghana’s Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to reduce its heavy reliance on low-yield government bonds.

A critical lesson, he noted, lies in Norway’s governance structure, where professionals manage the fund independently of political cycles. In contrast, Ghana’s pension leadership often shifts with governments, undermining long-term strategy. “SSNIT’s leadership must be insulated from political changes to ensure continuity,” Awuah asserted, criticizing past appointments tied to partisan interests.

Ghana faces significant hurdles in replicating Norway’s success, including limited oil revenues compared to Norway’s vast reserves, regulatory gaps, and a shortage of skilled fund managers. Political resistance to reducing government influence over SSNIT remains another barrier.

Awuah proposed legislative reforms to mandate diversified investments and fixed tenures for SSNIT executives, alongside partnerships with global institutions to build local expertise. Public awareness campaigns, he added, could rally support for structural changes by emphasizing long-term benefits for retirees.

The push aligns with broader African efforts to modernize pension systems, as countries like Nigeria and Kenya similarly seek to balance growth with fiscal responsibility. Norway’s model underscores the importance of strategic foresight in transforming pension funds from savings vehicles into engines of economic resilience.

For Ghana, the path forward hinges on depoliticizing asset management and prioritizing transparency. As global markets grow increasingly unpredictable, the stakes for securing pensioners’ futures have never been higher. Awuah’s appeal reflects a growing consensus that without bold reforms, Ghana risks perpetuating cycles of instability in its quest for sustainable development.