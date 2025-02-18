Ghana Urged to Formalize Transition Rules to Avert Power Handover Disputes

Political analyst John Osae-Kwapong has called for Ghana to adopt clear, binding guidelines to govern appointments and contracts during political transitions, arguing that vague protocols fuel disputes and undermine governance.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday (12 February 2025), the Democracy and Development Fellow at Ghana’s Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) stressed that outgoing administrations often exploit discretionary gaps to impose last-minute decisions, leaving incoming governments saddled with contentious obligations.

“We need explicit rules—for instance, barring appointments between December 7 and the inauguration of a new administration—to eliminate ambiguity,” Osae-Kwapong said. His remarks follow the current government’s recent revocation of all public service appointments made after December 7, 2024, a move he warned could ignite accusations of partisan bias. He singled out rushed contracts as another risk, urging limits on outgoing governments’ ability to sign major deals that strain future budgets. “Without such guardrails, transitions become battlegrounds rather than orderly handovers,” he added.

The political ramifications of ad hoc decisions, Osae-Kwapong noted, extend beyond fiscal concerns. Rescinding appointments or contracts often paints predecessors as reckless or self-serving, deepening public skepticism. “Even qualified new hires under the current administration will face scrutiny, perceived as party loyalists rather than merit-based selections,” he explained. This polarization, he argued, erodes trust in institutions and distracts from governance.

Osae-Kwapong’s push mirrors longstanding tensions in Ghana’s democracy, where transitions frequently spark legal clashes. In 2017, the Akufo-Addo administration canceled multiple contracts signed by the outgoing Mahama government, citing irregularities. Similarly, eleventh-hour appointments have historically triggered accusations of “job-for-the-boys” patronage. Formalizing transition rules, analysts say, could depoliticize these processes, but enforcement remains a hurdle.

“Guidelines only work if all parties commit to them,” said governance expert Dr. Clara Osei. “Without bipartisan buy-in, we’ll see the same cycle of revocation and retaliation.” Others caution that overly rigid frameworks might stifle necessary administrative continuity during transitions.

As Ghana gears up for its 2028 elections, Osae-Kwapong’s proposal underscores a critical juncture. Codifying transition norms could strengthen institutional integrity, but achieving consensus in a divided political landscape demands rare restraint. For now, the absence of clear rules leaves Ghana’s democracy vulnerable to the same disputes it seeks to resolve—a test of whether lessons from the past can forge a more stable future.