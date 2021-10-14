Ghana urged to intensify handwashing amid pandemic

The general public should intensify handwashing as part of tightened measures to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Ghanaian official said Wednesday.

Speaking to Xinhua in an interview in the run-up to the Global Handwashing Day which falls on Friday this year, Theodora Adomako-Adjei, head of extension services of Ghana’s Community Water and Sanitation Agency, said collective efforts are still needed to achieve universal hand hygiene to help reduce COVID-19 infections.

“The COVID-19 crisis is still escalating, handwashing with soap must therefore be a priority now and in the future,” she said, adding that there was still a need for handwashing facilities to be placed at all public places in the country.

A showcase of innovative handwashing facilities in Ghana by individual and institutional innovators would be part of the efforts, she added. Enditem