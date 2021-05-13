tax
Government has been urged to intensify public education campaigns on citizens’ tax obligations to help mobilize adequate revenue for national development.

Mr Opoku Agyeman Prempeh, Executive Director of Centre for Moral Education and Development (CEMED), who made the call said it was time everyone was made to understand the importance of taxes and the need for them to honour their tax obligations.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi in reaction to the agitation by some youth for the government to fix the country, he said the challenges facing the nation could be addressed if citizens were ready to pay their taxes to raise the needed revenue for the state.

Mr Prempeh cited the situation whereby the majority of artisans and technicians in the informal sector were not paying taxes in-spite of the huge income they received from the works they do.

He said majority of masons, carpenters, plumbers, tillers, electricians, labourers and other artisans in the construction industry were not paying taxes, even though they receive huge incomes from their work.

Mr Prempeh stressed the need for the district assemblies to mobilize these groups of workers in their areas and educate them on the need to pay their taxes.

He said it was time the government devised effective and pragmatic strategies to allow people in the informal sector to honour their tax obligations.

