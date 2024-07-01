Ghana Urged to Learn from Kenya’s Election Unrest Ahead of 2024 Polls

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, has cautioned Ghanaian leaders to heed the lessons from recent unrest in Kenya as the nation gears up for its crucial December 7 elections.

Bagbin highlighted similarities between Ghana’s political landscape and recent events in Kenya, urging vigilance among leaders and citizens to ensure a fair, transparent, and violence-free electoral process.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi, Bagbin emphasized proactive measures to safeguard Ghana’s democracy. He revealed efforts to engage key stakeholders, including electoral officials, civic educators, traditional leaders, and the judiciary, to promote peaceful elections.

“People sometimes take things for granted, but recent events in Kenya and Tanzania serve as warnings. We must take preemptive actions to safeguard our democratic processes,” Bagbin asserted.

He pledged a nonpartisan commitment to upholding the integrity of Ghana’s electoral system, aiming to ensure that the elected leader truly reflects the will of the Ghanaian people.