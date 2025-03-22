Ghana Urged to Pass National Small Arms Bill Amid Regional Security Concerns

Security advocates are pressing Ghana’s government to expedite passage of the National Small Arms Bill 2023, warning that outdated regulations have failed to curb the proliferation of illicit firearms fueling violence in conflict-prone regions.

The call, led by the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA-Ghana), follows a March 2025 media training workshop in Kumasi aimed at mobilizing public support for stricter controls.

Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA-Ghana’s project coordinator for the UNDP-backed Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) initiative, described current laws governing small arms as “antiquated” and ill-equipped to address smuggling networks or prevent weapons from reaching criminal groups. “These firearms end up in the wrong hands, destabilizing communities—especially in northern Ghana,” he said, urging the Interior Ministry to prioritize legislative action.

The SALIENT project, coordinated by UN agencies and Ghana’s National Commission for Small Arms, seeks to disrupt trafficking through regional cooperation. Ameyibor emphasized that passing the bill would strengthen oversight of legal firearm acquisitions while enhancing cross-border security collaboration.

During the workshop, journalists were trained on responsible reporting strategies to amplify advocacy efforts. Ameyibor stressed that accurate coverage of small arms issues requires contextualizing their ties to conflicts, organized crime, and economic instability. “Sensationalism undermines progress. Media must verify sources, avoid inflammatory language, and highlight solutions,” he said.

WAANSA-Ghana President Ken Kinney echoed the urgency, citing rising arms-related violence across West Africa. “This bill isn’t just a legal formality—it’s a lifeline for communities torn apart by preventable bloodshed,” he said, calling for multi-stakeholder engagement to fast-track parliamentary review.

The proposed legislation would empower Ghana’s Arms Commission to enforce stricter licensing, monitor stockpiles, and prosecute illicit traders. Advocates argue it aligns with regional security frameworks and complements ongoing initiatives like the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms.

Journalists attending the workshop pledged to launch public awareness campaigns to pressure lawmakers. Meanwhile, WAANSA-Ghana plans to lobby cabinet members to prioritize the draft bill ahead of parliamentary debates.

Ghana’s push reflects broader West African anxieties over porous borders and escalating conflicts. With the National Small Arms Bill poised to reach cabinet in coming months, its passage could mark a turning point in curbing a crisis that regional leaders warn threatens stability far beyond Ghana’s borders.