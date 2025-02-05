Ghana Urged to Prioritize Women Entrepreneurs for Economic Growth

Seth Twum Akwaboah, CEO of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has called on the government to design a targeted policy aimed at providing entrepreneurial incentives for women.

Speaking passionately about the need for inclusive economic growth, Akwaboah emphasized that empowering women in business is not just a matter of fairness but a critical driver of Ghana’s economic success.

“It’s time to create a transformative policy that offers special support for women in entrepreneurship,” Akwaboah stated. He highlighted the significant yet often underappreciated role women play in the business world, noting that breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs could unlock untapped potential and spur sustainable growth.

Akwaboah envisions a future where targeted interventions—such as financial assistance, training programs, access to markets, and networking opportunities—level the playing field for women-led businesses. “Empowering women entrepreneurs isn’t just an opportunity; it’s a necessity for revitalizing various sectors of our economy,” he said.

His call comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with economic challenges, including high unemployment and sluggish growth in key industries. Akwaboah believes that women entrepreneurs could be the catalyst for change, driving innovation and creating jobs across the country. “The future prosperity of Ghana depends significantly on entrepreneurs, especially women, who can lead this charge,” he asserted.

The AGI CEO urged the government to act swiftly, warning that the country’s economic survival hinges on fostering an environment that supports entrepreneurial success. “We cannot afford to leave anyone behind. Supporting women in business is not just the right thing to do—it’s the smart thing to do,” he added.

Akwaboah’s proposal aligns with global trends recognizing the transformative impact of women entrepreneurs on economies. Studies have shown that women reinvest a significant portion of their earnings into their families and communities, creating a ripple effect that benefits society at large.

As Ghana seeks to rebuild and diversify its economy, Akwaboah’s advocacy for women entrepreneurs offers a compelling roadmap. By addressing the unique challenges women face in business—such as limited access to capital and networks—the government can unlock a powerful engine for growth.

“This is our moment to create a more inclusive and prosperous economy,” Akwaboah concluded. “Let’s seize it.”