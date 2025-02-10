Ghana Urged to Rely on Homegrown Wealth Amid USAID Cuts

Ghana is facing a pivotal moment after the United States Agency for International Development announced it would suspend key programmes in the country.

The cuts, which include vital support for health, agriculture, and supply chain activities in three northern regions, have ignited a debate on the nation’s development strategy. Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, has warned that this decision should serve as a wake-up call for Ghana. In a pointed statement on social media, he urged the country to demand a larger share of its natural resource wealth to finance its own development, arguing that relying on external aid is no longer sustainable.

The move by USAID comes against the backdrop of sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump, who branded some of the agency’s spending as wasteful. While USAID had been a significant partner in advancing projects across various sectors in Ghana, its recent retraction has left many questioning the long-term viability of depending on foreign assistance. Dr. Kwakye’s call for greater self-reliance resonates with a growing sentiment among economic experts that Ghana must tap into its abundant resources if it is to meet its development goals.

Adding weight to this perspective, Professor Patrick Asuming of the University of Ghana Business School emphasized that the country has the means to chart its own course. He argued that the critical needs of the nation cannot be met by relying on donors alone. “We have the resources,” Professor Asuming stated, urging the government to reassess its investment strategies and clamp down on corruption. He pointed out that even the funds allocated for attracting foreign direct investment should be scrutinized to ensure they are used effectively. Such measures, he believes, are essential for transforming Ghana’s natural wealth into tangible benefits for its people.

This latest development is prompting a broader discussion about the need for structural reforms and improved governance. Observers note that the USAID cuts, while challenging, could serve as a catalyst for Ghana to reexamine its economic policies and infrastructure. By focusing on domestic resource mobilization and curbing illicit financial flows, many believe that the nation could forge a more independent and sustainable development path. The debate is not merely academic; it reflects a real urgency to recalibrate how Ghana funds its growth, ensuring that future progress is built on a stable and self-sufficient foundation.

As Ghana navigates these changes, the shift toward self-reliance may well redefine its future. The current climate suggests that now is the time for policymakers to put aside short-term dependencies and invest in long-term strategies that harness the nation’s inherent strengths. Whether this marks the beginning of a transformative era in Ghana’s development remains to be seen, but the conversation is undeniably moving in the direction of greater economic autonomy.